MyWorldPhone.com Offers Unlocked GSM Cellphones to Optimize Mobile Usage Saving Money

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- MyWorldPhone.com offers unlocked GSM cellphones to optimize mobile usage while saving money. With an unlocked cell phone in New York, users can simply remove the SIM card and place it into another unlocked phone or can add a new SIM card into their existing phone. While transferring SIM cards the phone service associated with that SIM card stays with it. A user will still be receiving all calls to the number associated with that SIM card without paying hefty roaming charges.



Unlocked GSM phones users have the luxury to try out various carriers with a range of prepaid plans instead of being locked into a contract with a single service provider. When a user moves to a new location, a new SIM card instantly provides a local number, making it easier for the local contacts to get in touch with the user.



Thus, one can use their favorite unlocked Sony Ericsson phone still enjoying the flexibility and freedom of using service of multiple service providers at an economical rates. Apart from selling unlocked GSM cellphone in New York and other regions of USA and Canada their professional teams provide a wide range of wireless alternatives for all the communication needs.



They are virtual connection to a complete line of wireless voice and data products. Their wholesale division has access to a wide selection of wireless phones and accessories distribution to over 200 countries world-wide. They strive to provide customers with the latest, greatest and the best in wireless. They currently supply over 3,000 cell phone stores nationwide with their extremely competitive low price.



About MyWorldPhone.com

MyWorldPhone.com is the leading distributor of GSM Mobile phones in the USA and Canada since 1998. Their company is dedicated to service brokers, importers, resellers and retailers who are looking for wholesale deals on GSM phones and all the accessories. At their store one will find 2,000 different models of GSM phones and over 4,000 different accessories under one roof. They have the lowest price and the highest quality products manufactured by popular brands such as Motorola, Nokia, Sony Ericsson, HTC, LG and Apple computers Inc.



To know more about them please visit http://www.myworldphone.com .



Contact Address -:

Queens, New York

148-48 Hillside Avenue

Briarwood, NY 11435

718-690-2955

212-731-2257