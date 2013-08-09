New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- MyWorldPhone.com offers user-friendly and feature-rich HTC Unlocked Phone with numerous options for entertainment, communication and connectivity. They stock series of HTC unlocked phones from the mid-range to the higher end models. Apart from offering great innovations from HTC, now it also offers the feature of using any of the service providers with being tied up in the contract.



Their range of HTC unlocked phones starts from the mid-range feature rich smart phones to higher end phones. Sophisticated design and attractive look of the HTC devices make them more visible ones among their contemporaries. The latest HTC unlocked phones include the flagship HTC One, HTC 7, HTC wild fire, HTC HD7 and lot more.



A performance packed HTC 7 Trophy with a whole new level of gaming experience and a richer listening and viewing experience is an alluring one to buy. HTC 7 is curvier, slimmer and more comfortable than the other HTC unlocked phones within this range and the features offered are beyond comparison. It offers great features for the gaming buffs with the power of Xbox live.



Another delight at MyWorldPhone.com from the HTC unlocked phone range is the HTC One. The HTC One is an inspiring, high-end Smartphone with great design and some best in class features. HTC One is one well-crafted and feature rich Smartphone from the wide range of innovative mobile phones with great specifications and beautiful designs from HTC.



About MyWorldPhone.com

MyWorldPhone is the leading distributor of GSM Mobile phones in the USA and Canada since 1998. Their company is dedicated to service brokers, importers, resellers and retailers who are looking for wholesale deals on GSM phones and all the accessories. At their store one will find 2,000 different models of GSM phones and over 4,000 different accessories under one roof. They have the lowest price and the highest quality products manufactured by popular brands such as Motorola, Nokia, Sony Ericsson, HTC, LG and Apple computers Inc.



To know more about them, please visit: http://www.myworldphone.com

Contact Address -:

Queens, New York

148-48 Hillside Avenue

Briarwood, NY 11435

718-690-2955

212-731-2257