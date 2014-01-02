MZSOM Has Large Wholesale Stock of Yacon Syrup for Unprecedented Consumer Demand

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Diet supplements represent billions of dollars in sales annually, and the acceleration in production has led to an arms race between suppliers of different products trying to find the one golden ticket to success. Raspberry Ketones and Garcinia Cambogia have dominated the market for some time but have nevertheless only provided mixed results that are not supported by rigorous medical trials. The newest product on the market is Yacon Syrup, which has been used since the time of the ancient Incas to regulate weight and even treat diabetes. MZSOM is a website that is dedicated to providing information on the product, and is now moving into the supply chain.



MZSOM has secured a supply of high quality Yacon Syrup, which has all but disappeared from the market as diet supplement influencers endorsed it as the new wonder-product for dieters everywhere. Their supply is meant to bridge the gap in supply and demand until more resources can be brought to the American market, and they are selling them at near to wholesale prices.



The website also provides detailed information on Yacon Syrup, including how it has been discovered and tested and found to be unusually efficacious for a traditional medicine. The website contains information on the active ingredients and how they manage to level blood sugar, increase the metabolism and more.



A spokesperson for MZSOM explained, “We initially aimed to create a resource center to provide readers with accurate information on Yacon Syrup, its history and uses. The product has since proved incredibly popular and with recent endorsements is now in incredible demand from American consumers looking for something that will boost their capacity to lose weight. As a result, it is out of stock almost everywhere, but we have secured a shipment that will feed this ravenous market and are committed to selling it at rock bottom prices to make sure we are supplying our loyal visitors with what they want and need.”



About MSZOM

MZSOM is a Yacon Syrup advice and guidance site that aims to help consumers make the right choices for dietary supplements. They have recently come into a stock of Yacon Syrup which is in high demand following high profile endorsements and are selling it to their readers at exclusive prices. For more information, please visit: http://mzsom.com/