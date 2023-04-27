N-Butanol Market Size Analysis by Key Players, End Users, Technologies, Growth & Forecast 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2023 -- The report "n-Butanol Market by Application (Butyl Acrylate, Butyl Acetate, Glycol Ethers, Direct Solvents, Plasticizers), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2025" The global n-Butanol market size is estimated at USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0%



Browse in-depth TOC on "n-Butanol Market"

83 market data Tables

42 Figures

166 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1089



The Butyl Acrylate application is estimated to lead the n-Butanol market during the forecast period.

Based on application, Butyl Acrylate accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% in terms of value, during the forecast period. Its increasing use in the composition of various copolymers is one of the reasons for their high market share in n-Butanol market. Butyl acrylate is mainly used to make homopolymers and copolymers for use in water-based industrial and architectural paints. Some of the applications of these copolymers are resins and dispersions for paints, aqueous dispersions for fabrics, varnishes, inks, glues, and adhesives. It is also used in cleaning products, antioxidants, enamels, adhesives, textiles, and seals and paper finishes. They can also be used in the production of textile & paper and the synthesis of plastics and other chemicals.



Middle East & Africa is projected to be the fastest growing n-Butanol market during the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The region has emerging markets, such as Saudi Arabia and South Africa. The rising population, growing disposable income, increased demand for roadways, shifting energy landscape, rapid industrialization, and increased urbanization are driving the n-Butanol market in the region. The demand for n-Butanol is mainly from Saudi Arabia. The demand increased from the paints & coatings, printing inks, personal care, and rubber & polymer applications, thereby driving the demand for n-Butanol in the country.



A few of the key players in the n-Butanol market are BASF (Germany), The DOW Chemical Company (US), Eastman (US), OQ Chemicals (Germany), SASOL (South Africa), BASF PETRONAS (Malaysia), PetroChina (China), Mitsubishi Chemical Company (Japan), SINOPEC (China), and KH Neochem (Japan).



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1089