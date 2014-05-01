Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of N M Rothschild & Sons Wealth Management : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "N M Rothschild & Sons Wealth Management"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "N M Rothschild & Sons Wealth Management" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "N M Rothschild & Sons Wealth Management"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

N M Rothschild & Sons Wealth Management is the private wealth management arm of N M Rothschild & Sons Ltd., a subsidiary of Paris Orleans. The company, part of the famed Rothschild banking group, provides a range of wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence) and wealthy families. Key services provided by N M Rothschild & Sons Wealth Management include private banking, investment management, wealth structuring and fiduciary and trust services to wealthy private individuals, charities and foundations. The company also provides financial advisory services such as merger & acquisition and strategic and financial advisory; institutional asset management and merchant banking services to its institutional clients and businesses. The company had wealth management assets under management (AuM) of EUR15.0 billion as on December 31, 2013. N M Rothschild & Sons Wealth Management has a presence across the UK, continental Europe, and Asia. It is headquartered in London, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



N M Rothschild & Sons Wealth Management



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153504/n-m-rothschild-sons-wealth-management-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###