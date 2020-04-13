N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Current Trends and Future Demand in Healthcare Industry

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Based on varied and ever-changing economic scenarios in World due to Covid-19, healthcare facilities are getting more enhancements. Due to this, Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Growth 2019-2024



N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks is a respiratory protective device designed to achieve a very close facial fit and very efficient filtration of airborne particles.



The 'N95' designation means that when subjected to careful testing, the respirator blocks at least 95% of very small (0.3 micron) test particles. If properly fitted, the filtration capabilities of N95 respirators exceed those of face masks.



FDA has cleared certain filtering facepiece respirators (N95) for use by the general Individual.

N95 respirators that are cleared by FDA for use in health care settings are called Surgical N95 Respirators. The clearance of these respirators involves the evaluation of safety data from biocompatibility testing and performance testing from fluid resistance and flammability testing.



In the past, Most N95 respirators ware manufactured for use in construction and other industrial type jobs that expose workers to dust and small particles.



The next five years the N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1050 million by 2024, from US$ 770 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks business.

This report also splits the market by region: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.



The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

3M, Honeywell, Kimberly-clark, Cardinal Health, KOWA, Ansell, Shanghai Dasheng, Vogmask, DACH, CM, Hakugen, Sinotextiles, Te Yin, Gerson



Segmentation by product type:

Mask with Exhalation Valve

Mask without Exhalation Valve



Segmentation by application:

Individual

Industrial

Hospital & Clinic



Research objectives

to study and analyze the global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies



Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.



