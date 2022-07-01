Naas Market Set to Boom with Enterprise Solutions Growth

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2022 -- The Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market is booming worldwide and forecast to continue expanding thanks to ongoing enterprise solutions growth. In fact, by 2030, the market is expected to be worth $42.6 billion - it was valued at just over $10 billion in 2021. This huge boom is being driven by many different factors, from an increase in cloud adoption in the wake of the pandemic through to the rapid growth in IoT technologies. A spike in the demand for enterprise solutions is also contributing to the positive way in which this market is set to evolve in the coming years. With many of the biggest names in tech - including Google and Verizon - investing heavily in enterprise solutions arms for their business it's clear that this is seen as a sector with huge growth potential. North America is already dominating this market and likely to continue to do so as it expands.



Glocomms is a leading specialist recruiter to the technology sector, supporting organizations globally when it comes to developing new capabilities, such as those relating to enterprise solutions jobs. The firm was established in 2013 and has evolved alongside the industry as it has changed, providing vital support to both companies and candidates in navigating this fluid and innovative sector. As well as expertise with respect to enterprise solutions jobs, the team at Glocomms also has hiring experience in many other areas, including development & engineering, data & analytics and cyber security. In addition to this depth of insight and knowledge, the team also has access to many different resources. This includes a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a network of contacts with hiring managers globally. Over the years Glocomms has worked with a broad spectrum of client businesses, from innovative startups to global brands - a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that bespoke hiring options can be created for each.



Enterprise solutions jobs represent an exciting global market already going through significant expansion. The team at Glocomms has developed an extensive network to help support this, including coverage of most major cities in the US, from New York, to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The team in the USA also benefits from being integrated into a worldwide workforce of more than 1,000 - plus Glocomms is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Glocomms is renowned for consistent, versatile and insightful support and service, which is due in large part to the quality of the internal team. Consultants receive regular ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. In addition to enterprise solutions jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today including Senior Computer Engineer, Senior Backend Engineer and DevOps Engineer.



Giancarlo Hirsch, Executive Director at Glocomms, comments, "technology organizations and professionals will continue to play a critical role in providing the tools and security for the technology used in our daily lives, putting more pressure on firms to have the right staff in place." He adds, "Glocomms is working with clients of all sizes and specialist areas to secure talent for exciting opportunities across the U.S., including roles in Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, Commercial Services, and Cloud & Infrastructure."



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.