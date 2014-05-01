Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of NAB Private Wealth : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "NAB Private Wealth"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "NAB Private Wealth" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Quickly enhance your understanding of "NAB Private Wealth"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

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Key Highlights

National Australia Bank Private Wealth (NAB Private Wealth) is the private banking and wealth management arm of National Australia Bank Group (NAB Group). The private bank offers a broad range of private banking and wealth planning services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence) and wealthy families. It also offers a wide range of private banking services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs have a net worth of US$30 million or more, excluding their primary residence). NAB Private Wealth's service offerings include relationship banking, wealth and protection advice, investment market strategies, investment transactions, trust and estate planning, and specialist services. The bank also offers investment advisory services and solutions through MLC, a wealth management division of NAB Group. It caters to clients with AUD1.0 million in investable assets. The bank had assets under management (AuM) of AUD27.8 billion, as on September 30, 2013. It has private banking centers in Canberra, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Southport, Townsville, Sydney, North Sydney, Wickham, and Melbourne in Australia. Internationally, it offers its services in Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Japan and India. NAB Private Wealth is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.



Companies Mentioned



NAB Private Wealth



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