NABC's James Hopkins Helping Construction Firm Owners Grow Their Businesses

Plymouth, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- James Hopkins, the founder of National Association of Building Contractors and a serial entrepreneur is pleased to share the mission behind starting the NABC union. Talking to construction firm owners and how they are struggling to grow and market themselves effectively, James has decided to help them by making things easier. NABC was formed five years ago as a trade association with special focus on support with growth. It is now the fastest growing company with 8 employees. They have scaled from a home office business to a national company.



NABC debunks all the myths and negative experiences with joining trade associations by giving the members proper tools and support. James has also been successfully running a web development and marketing agency for several years now. With this digital marketing experience, James offers specialized strategies to construction business owners who wish to promote themselves on the online platforms. With his years of experience as an entrepreneur, James wishes to make a difference and help other business owners witness success.



National Association of Building Contractors is an online resource that helps individuals find fully vetted and accredited building contractors for home extensions, garages, renovation, loft conversions and other home improvement projects.



