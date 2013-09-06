NADA University FeaturesKen Schwartz, CityTwist CEO, in Industry Leaders Series Webinar to Cover Regulatory and Monetization Strategies in Email Marketing

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) selected Ken Schwartz, CEO of CityTwist, to present “Increase Sales: Maximize the Value of Email Data,” on September 4, as part ofNADA University’s 2013 webinar series featuring industry leaders. In addition to his role as CEO, Schwartz is a leading data rights and use attorney. “In conquest (new customer acquisition) advertising,” according to Schwartz, “the source of emails in your mailing list is critical to your reputation and ultimate success.”



“Consumer data is abundant and valuable, yet many dealers fail to fully exploit its potential,” says Schwartz. “As a dealer, you want to stay on the right side of compliance while getting the maximum financial benefit from your data.” The webinar will explore how to create relevant “in market” advertising campaigns by effectively segmenting a dealer’s data files. Attendees will learn how to implement policies to ensure legal compliance relating to in-house and purchased data. The webinar also will cover warning signs for dealers to be aware of when purchasing data.



In advertising for new customers, the CityTwistemail program gives auto dealers the ability to indentify “in market” consumers likely to purchase vehicles within the next 3-6 months. With CityTwist, auto dealers see an average marketing cost of $250 per car as compared to a national average of $641.



About NADA University

NADA University delivers educational and performance improvement solutions to assist dealersand their employees compete successfully and profitably in an ever changing business landscape. Over 17,000 new-car and truck dealers, representing about 37,500 franchises, are members of the organization.



Follow this link: http://marketing.nada.org/acton/media/4712/webinarsept4 to join the free live webinar on September 4, at 1:30pm EST. A question & answer session follows the 30- minute presentation.



For Additional Information Visit the Website at: http://citytwist.com/



Media Contact:

Company : CityTwist

Website : http://citytwist.com/