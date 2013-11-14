Nada Worry Sponsors Father/Daughter Ambassador Duo

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Many of the competitors at the 10K Lakes Open Wake Surfing Competition hoped to take home trophies, but father/daughter team Mike and Frankie Jost knew that this competition meant more than just accolades. The pair are the first Father/Daughter Ambassador Duo sponsored by Nada Worry and hoped to qualify for the next step in wake surfing competition. It was a great day for Mike and Frankie: Mike took third in the Men's Outlaw Division and Frankie took first in the Women's Amateur Division, qualifying both of them to compete in the 2013 World Wake Surfing Championship to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. More information on the world championship can be found at http://www.wakesurfchampionships.com/location.html



Mike and Frankie Jost represent the first Nada Worry Wake Surfing ambassadors, and the management is excited about both the uniqueness of a father/daughter team and the fact that they qualified for such a prestigious event. Frankie, 12, is a confident and stylish surfer who many consider the future of women's wake surfing. She seems to be following in her father's footsteps as Mike has a history of action sports participation, competing in wake board and snowboard events.



To illustrate the personalities of these two ambassadors for Nada Worry's lifestyle brand, Mike and Frankie answered a few questions about themselves.



Q: What is your favorite color?



Frankie: Sparkles! But I like black and white, too . . .



Mike: I used to be brighter and bolder but now I'm more black and white.



Q: What kind of boards do you ride?



Frankie: Skimp Skamp Phase 5 and Surf Custom Idol Surf.



Mike: Phase 5 Drew Diamond.



Q: What are your goals for the future?



Frankie: Pro surfer, photographer, famous!



Mike: We really want Hangloose to go through the roof. We work hard to make sure everyone can have as much fun on the water as we do.



Q: What are your goals for Las Vegas?



Frankie: Podium and see the desert.



Mike: I've got a long list of new tricks to stick. I want em all and I want em right now!



Nada Worry is excited about sponsoring Frankie and Mike and wishes them good luck in the World Wake Surfing Championship.



About Nada Worry

Nada Worry is a brand that strives to connect with athletes, artists and travellers that embody their message of “love what you do”. Nada Worry produces premium snapback and fitted lids as well as high quality men's and women's surf and lake life apparel.



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