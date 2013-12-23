Nada Worry's Burton Hathaway Receives Custom iDol Surfboard

St. Paul, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- St. Paul, Minnesota - When it comes to custom-shaped surfboards suitable for the lake surfing found abundantly in the Minneapolis area, St. Paul's own iDol Surf is one of the premiere companies creating quality products. Recently, Nada Worry's Burton Hathaway was pleased to take delivery of a custom iDol Surfboard created specifically for him by the company and decorated with artwork by famous surf artist Drew Brophy.



iDol Surfboards specializes in shaping boards and customizing them for athletes. Burton Hathaway, a great lake surfer and regular contributor to Surfline at www.surfline.com as well as Transworld Surf at surf.transworld.net, is active from September to January in the height of the lake surfing season. According to Hawthaway, "iDol Surfboards are amazing, and the artwork by Drew Brophy is the final touch on a perfect surfboard. I appreciate the gift and plan to use this board extensively this season. Working with Nada Worry and the great people at iDol Surboards is a great privilege."



Drew Brophy, whose artwork can be seen at http://drewbrophy.com , has long been recognized as one of the top surfing artists in the world. His partnership with iDol Surfboards, located on the web at http://idolsurf.com , is productive and results in wakeboards that are both beautiful and practical, utilizing the latest surfing technology for a better ride. Between iDol Surfboards and Drew Brophy, every board is not only hand-shaped for maximum performance but is decorated in a way that reflects the particular beauty and focus of the surfer lifestyle.



Nada Worry is excited about working with Burton Hathaway and appreciates the gift of iDol Surfboards and Drew Brophy to supporting its athletes.



About Nada Worry

Nada Worry, located on the web at www.nadaworry.com is both a brand and a lifestyle. The team at Nada Worry takes its cue from the relaxed, laidback style of surfing communities around the world to bring that same attitude home to those who choose the Nada Worry way of life.



For More Information: www.nadaworry.com