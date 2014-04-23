Nadia Scrieva Generates a Huge Following with Her Sacred Breath Series...Fantasy Novels About Mermaids

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- A talented young author has taken the writing world by storm with her unique scientific take on mermaids. Nadia Scrieva has become a new sensation in popular fiction, attracting readers from all over the world. Fans especially appreciate the strong female characters of her matriarchal underwater society, and the nuance and depth of her villains and heroes.



Nadia Scrieva hails from Toronto, Canada, where she studied English and Anthropology at the University of Toronto. She was employed as a model for several years, but her first love was always writing. Upon graduating, she decided to quit everything and focus on her books. She began publishing her own work to turn her dreams of becoming an author into reality. With all the positive feedback on her work, and the huge sales figures she has achieved, it’s safe to say she made the right choice in taking this risk.



The first book in the series, Drowning Mermaids, follows the story of an elegant princess who flees to Alaska to escape the war in her underwater kingdom. The noble and solemn Aazuria is over six centuries old, and her main concern is the future of her dwindling nation and the safety of her younger sisters. She does not expect to find love in a kindly, middle-aged Alaskan fisherman.



There are currently six books in the Sacred Breath series, and each one grows with intensity. The final book, Maelstrom, brings you a shocking story of revenge, war, love, and heartache—all the ingredients of a great read.



Nadia Scrieva is already receiving pressure from her readers to write the next book. Her fans agree that she makes the pages come alive with her writing, whisking them away to the undersea world with her characters. The author has been called a creative genius with her unique style of writing, which makes it understandable why her books recently rocketed to the the Amazon and Barnes and Noble Top 100.



If you met the beautiful Nadia Scrieva in a book shop you would never suspect that she was the author of so many lengthy, well-loved novels. It is very rare that a young author manages to acquire such a huge readership in such a short time, but that is what has happened to Nadia, thanks to her hard work on the Sacred Breath series.



To learn more about Nadia Scrieva and to see all the books that are currently available, please visit http://www.nadiascrieva.com



About Nadia Scrieva

Nadia Scrieva lives in Toronto, Canada with no husband, no kids, and no pets. She does own a very attractive houseplant which she occasionally remembers to water between her all-consuming writing marathons.