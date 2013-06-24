Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

Summary



Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC (Naftogaz) is a vertically integrated energy company. The company undertakes acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Naftogaz processes gas, oil and condensate at its five gas processing plants. Its product offerings include crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, diesel, gasoline and motor fuel. The company also offers various services such as contract drilling and geological survey, processing and refining of crude oil, distribution, marketing, transportation and storage of petroleum products.



Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC Key Recent Developments



Mar 12, 2013: Keppel Provides Update On Semi-submersible Contract With Naftogaz

Feb 13, 2013: Turkmenistan Renews Gas Relations With Ukraine And Europe

Dec 27, 2012: Naftogaz Signs $3.6 Billion Loan Agreement With CDB

Dec 04, 2012: Keppel FELS Wins $1.2 Billion Contract From Naftogaz To Build Two Drilling Rigs

Nov 22, 2012: Naftogaz To Transfer State-run CHP Plants To Management Of Ukrainian Energy Ministry Shortly



Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the companys history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the companys key employees, key competitors and major products and services.



This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



Scope



- Business description A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT analysis A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



Reasons to Buy



- Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

- Identify potential customers and suppliers with this reports analysis of the companys business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies with detailed SWOT analysis. In this, the companys core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analyzed, providing you with an up to date objective view of the company.

- Examine potential investment and acquisition targets with this reports detailed insight into the companys strategic, business and operational performance.



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