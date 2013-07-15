Naga Ceyon: Teen's New Sci-Fi Fantasy Series Inspires Others to Find 'Great Power' Within

Champaign, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- At some point in their formative years, every teen must fight personal battles in order to emerge a warrior. Thanks to a new series of books by eighteen year-old Wami Ogunbi, teens everywhere can receive this inspiration with gusto.



The first book in Ogunbi’s series, ‘Naga Ceyon: You are Never Alone’, has the power to inform and inspire any young person facing adversity in their life.



Synopsis:



Naga Ceyon follows the journey of a young girl named Antoinette on the path to become a warrior. Antoinette's parents had moved from a different world, formerly known as Z.O.N.E., to Earth on their king's orders. Their mission was to gather as many followers as possible before their enemies landed. Naga Ceyon picks up roughly twenty years later when Sekai, the organization of followers that Antoinette's parents almost single handedly built by themselves, has become fully established, but Eamon, Antoinette's father, has passed away. Devastated by the loss of her spouse, Antoinette's mother loses the will to fight and abandons Sekai as a result. But when her old enemy threatens the life of her daughter, Antoinette's mother regains her will to fight and pushes her daughter through the process of becoming a warrior. Antoinette journeys to Z.O.N.E. for the first time in many years to learn the ways of a warrior. One of her tasks is to decipher and understand the meaning of Eien's Emblem: "Shikai. Bo naga ceyon. Ei notori une zeteh iteh." which translates to: "Trust. You are never alone. Have courage and strength always." The novel ends after Antoinette returns to Earth and completes the additional tests there.



Z.O.N.E. and Earth are complete opposites of each other. In Z.O.N.E. all electronics will not function whether they have been imported to the world or if they are built in the world itself. Z.O.N.E. has dragons and other exotic creatures that inhabit it that do not exist on Earth, while Earth has Zokiras, bio-robotic contraptions given to each warrior when he/she completes his/her tests. These Zokiras grow when their masters grow and develop unique skills based on their type. Just to name a few types of Zokiras, there are Hounds, fighter-types; Arthropods, medic-types; and Aves, defensive-types.



Lyzerg is the name of the "villain" in the story and King Eien is the one who sent Antoinette's parents to earth to gather followers. Eien dies before the book begins at the hands of Lyzerg who also happens to be his little brother. Lyzerg was jealous of Eien's power and all of the love that he received as king, so he started a war to take it all for himself. Once Z.O.N.E. was divided by the war between the two brothers, Lyzerg made his next target Earth.



As the author explains, her book’s ability to change lives offers readers so much more than just a story.



“This book is meant to inspire people, teens especially, who are going through difficult situations. Inside each of us, there exists a great power that is just itching to be released. It is especially in the midst of pure darkness where even the smallest of flames shine as bright as the radiant sun. Though doubt and despair will try to worm their way into our hearts, we should know that we are never alone,” says Ogunbi.



Continuing, “As a teen myself, I understand the turmoil that teenagers go through. I wrote this book when I was sixteen and published it at eighteen to serve as a reminder to everyone, not even just teens anymore, that we are all overcomers.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. For example, one reader commented, “This book is an excellent read by a gifted and I believe inspired young author, Wami. Although a futuristic setting and I was told geared toward a younger or teen audience, I believe this story is for all, both young and old. It is absolutely inspiring and leaves one hanging at the end - to wait for the next book!”



With the book’s popularity expected to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Naga Ceyon: You are Never Alone’ is available now at http://wamiogunbi.com/?page_id=30 or http://amzn.to/12ovpPd



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://wamiogunbi.com



About the Author: Wami Ogunbi

Wami Ogunbi's parents come from Nigeria, while Wami was born here in the United States and has lived here for her entire life. Her perspective on the two very different worlds that are Nigeria and the United States makes her uniquely qualified to write a story about two very different worlds in Naga Ceyon, the first in the Zone Chronicles.