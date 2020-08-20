Nagler Foot Center Houston: Foot Specialists Providing Bunion Treatments in Houston

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2020 -- The human foot is quite a complex structure containing bones, tendons, muscles and ligaments. As a matter of fact, it is nothing short of a biological masterpiece. As intricate as the design of the foot is, as well as its biological beauty, it could be affected by several ailments that could hinder its full effectiveness. One of the most occurring foot ailments are bunions, caused by a number of factors, which include: the shape of the foot, wearing of tight footwear, and arthritis. To resolve this foot condition, it is important that the affected individual consults experienced foot doctors and podiatrists. In Houston, Texas, Nagler Foot Center Houston's, experienced foot specialists, offer bunion treatment services to patients who are suffering from bunions.



Answering a question, Nagler Foot Center Houston's spokesperson said, "The joint at the base of what is known as the big toe or great toe is such a complex part of the front of the foot. Bones, tendons, muscles and ligaments, all work together as one, in the transmission and distribution of the body's weight, especially when people move from one place to another. It is therefore important for individuals to understand that any kind of abnormal stress to this joint for a very long period of time, has the tendency of resulting in a bunion deformity. At Nagler Foot Center Houston, we offer bunion treatments and corrective surgery that help to address the deformity, as well as the pain that comes with it."



Patients who need Bunions Treatments in Houston can consult Nagler Foot Center Houston for their professional services that help to address this foot problem. After a foot specialist has examined the affected foot, then he or she determines the kind of treatment that would suit the patient. Treatments could include bunion padding, recommendation of medications such as cortisone injections and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and finally, wearing orthoses. If the treatments do not address the situation, then surgical treatments serve as a final resort to realign the joint, so that the foot can function properly and carry the body's weight as it should.



Speaking further, the spokesperson commented, "80 percent of adults suffer from foot pain, as well as from ankle problem during their lifetime, which could make moving from place to place a very big challenge. Some of these foot problems are a direct result of systemic diseases such as circulatory disorders, diabetes, anemia or kidney problems, while other reasons may be as a result of structural abnormalities of the body or trauma such as flatfoot, bunion, hammertoe, arthritis, nerve entrapment, sprains, tendon ruptures or fractures. Regardless of the foot condition of patients, our highly experienced foot doctors and podiatrists are ready to relieve you of pain, and make walking easy for you again."



People in need of the Best Foot Doctor in Houston can consult Nagler Foot Center Houston. Their foot doctors specialize in all types of foot problems including a bunion, and are experts at providing patients with a comfortable walking experience. Their doctors take pride in nursing patients' feet, providing professional advice, and offering treatments and corrective surgery.



