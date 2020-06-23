Nagler Foot Center Houston Offers a Comprehensive Range of Foot Related Treatments to Patients

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- Nagler Foot Center Houston offers a wide range of foot-related treatments to their patients. This center specializes in providing treatments on ailments such as foot pain, surgery, ankle pain, and much more. They take pride in providing their patients with a comfortable experience through their qualified doctors. They accept all foot cases regardless of complexity, as they are also open for consultations. This center has a team of podiatrists who are committed to relieving pain, restoring function and improving the appearance of their patient's feet.



Offering insight on how to treat a bunion while at home, the centers spokesperson said, "A bunion is a hard bump that forms at the base of the big toe. The bunion develops as a result of the big toe forcing itself into the adjacent toe. Some bunions are painless and have no symptoms at all, but others do come with pain, redness, and swelling. To completely get rid of a bunion, bunion surgery will be needed. However, there are alternative measures that one can take to stop the bunion from getting worse. Patients need to be careful about their footwear, wear supports during the day and night, and treat their feet by soaking in Epsom salt and warm water."



Through Nagler Foot Center Houston, patients can consult a foot doctor in Houston. This center is equipped with experienced and qualified foot specialists such as Dr. Sherman Nagler. Dr. Nagler is a specialist at this center that clients can consult with for any issues ailing them. He has held many positions on hospital committees, and he is one of the most renowned podiatrists in Houston. Patients can ask him or any other specialists for help as they all specialize in treating the foot, ankle, and lower leg disorders. They all treat conditions like bunions, hammertoe, calluses, and ankle injuries.



Offering insight about foot numbness, the center spokesperson said, "Numbness and a burning sensation can develop in the feet for several reasons. Common podiatry problems can cause a burning sensation to the lower extremities. In most cases, burning feet indicate a nerve condition in the legs and feet known as neuropathy. Patients can contact a podiatrist if they experience unexplained burning or numbness that does not resolve within a few days."



Nagler Foot Center Houston offers foot and ankle surgery at an affordable price.



Ankle surgery is generally performed to correct a deformity present at birth, accidental, or from a sports injury. Dr. Nagler offers the best solution for patients facing foot deformity. This center's doctors have spent years in medical practice specializing in ailments such as foot pain, foot surgery, and much more. For those looking for the best foot and ankle surgeon, contact this center right away. This centers podiatrists will undoubtedly offer a relevant foot and ankle treatment program by providing quality care.



Nagler Foot Center Houston

Nagler Foot Center Houston provides their patients with the best podiatric treatment for adult and pediatric foot disorders. Therefore, patients can find podiatrists in Houston through this center. The podiatrists have a caring attitude, which is depicted in the way they treat their patients.