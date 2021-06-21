Nagler Foot Center Houston Offers Unmatched Level of Foot and Ankle Care Service

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2021 -- Nagler Foot Center Houston is a clinic that treats a wide range of foot and ankle conditions to patients of all ages. Their doctors offer a wide range of services, from routine foot care to podiatric surgical treatment. They always take the time to listen to their clients, explain their diagnosis, and create an individualized treatment plan to relieve their foot pain and get them back to the activities they enjoy. The doctors and staff provide a warm and friendly atmosphere where every patient is respected.



The company spokesperson said, "An ankle injury can impact the ligaments and tendons of the foot. They usually become prone to problems that do not allow any movement. Though ankles are strong enough to take a daily load of activities, an injury can badly impact them. In such a case, one should not ignore ankle treatment. If surgery is needed, it is always better to find the right doctor for ankle surgery. At Nagler Foot Center, we are a leading foot and ankle center for the treatment of foot and ankle problems ranging from bunions, ankle pain to the most complex surgeries."



Nagler Foot Center Houston specializes in the diagnosis, treatment, and preventive care of various foot and ankle problems throughout the Houston area. Their podiatrists usually deliver the best possible outcomes and improved quality of life for their patients. They do this by utilizing cutting-edge technology, the latest treatment techniques, and a compassionate, gentle approach to patient care. Additionally, they are committed to relieving pain, restoring function, and improving the appearance of clients' feet. Like their current patients, clients will find that the clinic offers an unmatched level of service. To get started on a path to pain-free living, contact podiatrist in Houston today.



Responding to an inquiry on why neuromas hurt more in heels, the company spokesperson said, "Wearing high heels can increase the pain of neuroma in many ways. The increased heel height usually results in more pressure on the foot, increasing the symptoms of neuromas. Also, the narrow toe box causes side-to-side compression of the foot and, subsequently, the neuromas. To prevent this from happening, individuals should consider having their heels stretched. Stretching the heels to increase the width will help reduce the side-to-side compression of the neuromas. Individuals can achieve the best stretch by taking their heels to a shoe repair shop."



Looking for the best podiatrists in Houston? At Nagler Foot Center Houston, clients will find Dr. Nagler, a renowned surgeon with more than 30 years of experience as a podiatrist. With such extensive experience, he is one of the most experienced podiatrists in Houston. He provides patients with the highest quality foot and ankle treatment. Additionally, he always listens to clients' concerns and makes the best recommendations for the optimal outcome. Together with his team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing high-quality foot and ankle care. In addition, this clinic offers treatment for bunions, hammertoe, heel pain, neuromas, toenail fungus, arthritis, and more.



About Nagler Foot Center Houston

Nagler Foot Center Houston has Houston's best foot doctor dedicated to making individuals' foot care experience the best possible. This clinic has delivered complete foot care solutions to patients for many years, and almost all of them continue visiting the clinic for treatment. They strive to make their offices as efficient and convenient as possible.



Contact Details



Nagler Foot Center Houston

1200 Binz Street, Suite 1275

Houston, Texas 77004

Telephone: 713-893-5620

Email: foothouston@yahoo.com

Website: https://www.foothouston.com/