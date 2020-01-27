Nagler Foot Center Houston Providing Specialized Podiatric Services in Houston

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- Nagler Foot Center Houston is a renowned name when it comes to the treatment of foot, ankle, and lower leg disorders that affect the young and the old. The foot doctors and surgeons at this center, led by Dr. Nagler are all seasoned specialists with in-depth know-how in handling all podiatric care concerns. It is not just the knowledge and skills of the team of podiatrists that has seen them attract patients, but the policy at Nagler Foot Center Houston to exclusively offer individualized services.



Speaking about the importance of diabetic foot care, the clinic's spokesperson remarked, "Anyone who has diabetes must understand that this medical condition impairs the body's abilities to fight infections and heal wounds. This is made worse by the fact that one also gets to have peripheral neuropathy that impairs how you feel pain or recognize an injury. Since your legs receives little blood circulation, there is the necessity to have regular podiatric care as a measure to avoid serious consequences."



The ankle plays an essential role in our mobility, and it is stabilized by a series of tendons and ligaments that can get strained or torn. The worst case would be to have the anklebone fractured given how fragile these parts of the feet are and then to have the need for ankle surgery in Houston. Fortunately, Nagler Foot Center Houston is ever at hand to provide these surgical procedures and restore the functionality of the ankles. The podiatrists will first evaluate the underlying cause of the pain and tailor the treatment to address the root causes for long-term results.



Talking about why patients should avoid home remedies for foot ailments, the clinic's spokesperson said, "Most people consider their feet to be too strong and will resort to quick home remedies whenever they experience pain or swelling on these parts. While these solutions might bring temporary relief, they never address the underlying problem that becomes worse by the day. Instead of taking these risks, you stand to gain much more by seeking our podiatric services as early as possible. Depending on the conditions at hand, we will provide you with a foot care plan that will keep your feet in the best shape."



When the bone or tissues surrounding the big toe become enlarged, it starts moving towards the second toe. This results in a deformity known as a bunion that can be mild, moderate, or severe, depending on how much the enlargement has occurred. Nagler Foot Center Houston is offering bunion surgery in Houston for all individuals with this deformity for permanent relief from the pain and discomfort. The specialists provide different surgical procedures to correct the bunion, and patients will be advised on what to expect during the healing period.



