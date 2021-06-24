Nagler Foot Center Houston Providing Top Podiatrists and Ankle Surgeons in Texas

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2021 -- Nagler Foot Center Houston specializes in the treatment of a variety of foot problems in Houston, Texas. Their team of podiatrists provides treatment for neuromas, arthritis pain, hammertoe, heel pain, laser nail, and surgery for bunion. At Nagler Foot Center Houston, they have well-experienced doctors in the field and committed to serving patients in all parts of Texas, the USA, South America, and Central America. Through the years, they have had patients with a vast number of foot and ankle problems reach out to them for treatment, and they have consistently helped restore the foot of many to normal.



In response to a question, Nagler Foot Center Houston's spokesperson commented, "Our team of Houston doctors have dedicated their practice to focusing more on children and adult foot problems, ranging from the most frequent to the most complicated problems. With their expertise, they also strive at providing optimal care. At Nagler Foot Center Houston, our podiatrists have spent years in their medical career specializing in ailments like foot pain, ankle pain, surgery, among other foot disorders".



The founder of Nagler Foot Center Houston, Dr. Nagler, is among the well-esteemed podiatrists in Houston, Texas. At present, he works at HCA medical center as the section chief of podiatric surgery. Dr. Nagler also has several reputable memberships, including the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, American Podiatric Medical Association, Texas Podiatric Medical Association, and Harris County Podiatry Society. Hence, people searching for one of the top podiatrists in Houston can consider reaching out to Nagler Foot Center.



The spokesperson further added, "Our foot doctors have as a primary concern the wellbeing of their patients. Also, they ensure that every one of our patients is well attended to on their visit. They are empathetic and friendly, which is apparent in how they offer treatment to their patients. At Nagler Foot Center, we have foot and ankle surgeons who are experts and recognized for their quality services. This is one of the major reasons why thousands of our patients give us satisfactory and outstanding reviews".



At Nagler Foot Center Houston, they offer a surgical process for treating foot and ankle disorders. This procedure is highly effective for treating foot and ankle deformities caused by illnesses such as diabetes, arthritis, and neuromuscular disorders. Their ankle surgeons also help correct malformation present at birth or caused by an accident or sports injury. Individuals who would like to learn about ankle surgery cost in Houston, TX can visit Nagler Foot Center Houston's website.



About Nagler Foot Center Houston

With their main office in Houston, Nagler Foot Center Houston provides treatment for an extensive range of foot problems through their team of qualified podiatrists. The founder of the foot clinic, Dr. Nagler, works currently at Memorial Hermann Hospital, The Hospital for Surgical Excellence at Oak Bend, as well as in Methodist Hospital. Therefore, people who intend to contact one of the best podiatrists in Houston, Texas can reach out to Nagler Foot Center for their quality services.



Contact Information:



Nagler Foot Center Houston



1200 Binz Street, Suite 1275 (located in the museum district),

Houston, Texas 77004

Phone: 713 893 5620

Email: foothouston@yahoo.com

Web: https://www.foothouston.com/