Nagler Foot Center in Houston Specializes in Achilles Tendon and Ankle Surgery

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- The human body's overall health is quite essential, and particularly, the health of the leg region. If an injury occurs to any part of the leg it can cause significant issues. In the event of a rupture to the Achilles tendon or any form of injury to the ankle, it is essential that a specialist is consulted, to help in the overall restoration of the affected part. There are several foot clinics, centers, and specialist hospitals all over the world focused on delivering services in that regard. In Houston, Texas, Nagler Foot Center Houston, a renowned and expert foot clinic, provides Achilles tendon and ankle surgery services to patients, to help return them to total health.



Responding to a question, Nagler Foot Center Houston's spokesperson commented, "An injury to any part of the leg, particularly the foot, is to be attended to by specialists. At Nagler Foot Center Houston, we are poised to delivering health services in that regard, to return patients to total health. For the years that we have been in the business of helping to restore patients' health, we have made sure to put in all the energy we can muster, and we have been able to get the job done with the help of our professional foot doctors. Anyone in need of Achilles tendon and ankle surgery services can be assured of the quality of our treatments, and the efforts we attach to getting them on their feet again".



Patients who have ruptured or injured their Achilles tendon can get the help they need to return to total health, with the Achilles Tendon Repair Surgery in Houston offered by Nagler Foot Center Houston. Athletes, such as football players, basketball players, dancers, and swimmers often, due to the rugged nature of the sports they partake in, have the propensity of injuring their tendons, despite it being the strongest tendon in the human body. With the help of professional foot doctors and podiatrists who have long years of experience treating and performing surgeries on the Achilles tendon, patients are taken through different surgery types based on their peculiar case and helped to once again get them back to what they know how to do best.



The spokesperson further added, "We also perform foot and ankle surgery on people who have hurt or injured these essential body parts, or who have been grossly affected by diseases such as arthritis, diabetes and neuromuscular disorders that result in foot and ankle deformities. Our doctors have a great deal of knowledge when it comes to ankle treatment, and one of our very best, Dr. Nagler, will offer the best solution for you whether you have a foot deformity and in need of foot surgery, or any other problem associated with the foot and ankle. We guarantee that you will be fully restored to health, and you ca get back on your feet, without the pain and stress that once prevented you".



Individuals who need an Ankle Surgery Specialist in Houston can visit Nagler Foot Center,they have professionals to help get the job done and the facility where treatments and surgery can be best performed.



About Nagler Foot Center

Nagler Foot Center is a foot specialist clinic that provides medical solutions to all foot problems in Texas. Patients in need of a Foot Doctor in Houston can trust Nagler Foot Center to provide professional treatments.



Contact Information:



Nagler Foot Center

1200 Binz Street, Suite 1275

Houston, Texas 77004

Phone: 713-893-5620

Email: foothouston@yahoo.com

Web: https://www.foothouston.com/