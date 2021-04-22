Nagler Foot Center Provides Top and Reputable Doctors for Ankle Surgery in Houston

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- Nagler Foot Center deals in areas of foot and ankle problems such as heel pain, bunion, nail problems, hammertoe, neuromas, and laser nail treatment. The founder, Dr. Sherman Nagler, is one of the most notable podiatrists in Houston, and he has occupied several positions within Hospital Committees. At HCA Medical Centers, he is presently their section chief of podiatric surgery. This clinics' podiatric surgeons are versed in ankle surgery, arthritis treatment, corns treatment, and so many more. They offer their medical services to patients across South America, Central America, Texas, and the USA. More so, they are highly proficient in foot and ankle surgeries, as they get the job done, and have distinguished cosmetic skills that leave little to no scar.



In response to a question asked, Nagler Foot Center's spokesperson commented, "A great number of times, our patients are able to recover their full range of motion and comfortably wear shoes in about 8 to 10 weeks. Nevertheless, patients may experience some residual swelling after 6 to 8 weeks of their surgery. The swelling could make shoes feel a little tight, thus, making it uncomfortable for patients. At Nagler Foot Center, we strive to provide all of our patients full recovery and are able to wear their shoes in less than 12 weeks".



Ankle surgery is ideal for correcting a congenital deformity, including deformities due to an accident, or sports injury. Neuromuscular disorders, diabetes, and arthritis are also known to cause foot and ankle deformities. At Nagler Foot Center, their podiatrists are well-experienced at treating a wide variety of ankle problems. They work diligently to offer excellent care to their patients by providing the most appropriate foot and ankle treatment programs. People who are looking for a doctor for ankle surgery in Houston can get in touch with Nagler Foot Center.



The spokesperson further added, "At our clinic, we have well-trained podiatrists in medical practices that are related to ankle pain, foot surgery, foot pain, foot issues, including bunions. Our central focus is seeing to it that our patients' wellbeing are fully restored, this we take pride in. Also, our podiatrists are empathetic and they show this in how they treat every one of our patients".



At the moment, Dr. Sherman Nagler is active and available at the Hospital for Surgical Excellence at Oak Bend, Methodist Hospital, and also in Memorial Hermann Hospital. He provide lasting solutions, as most surgeries that he performs for his patients leave no room for recurrences or more surgeries. He is also a member of the Texas Podiatric Medical Association, American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, American Podiatric Medical Association, and Harris County Podiatry Society. People who are therefore in search of a trusted and top podiatrist in Houston can reach out to Nagler Foot Center.



Nagler Foot Center purpose is to at alleviating pain, providing comfort and restoring patients with foot problems to top form. The founder, Dr. Sherman Nagler, is a foot specialist in Houston, Texas, and has made noteworthy impacts in foot and ankle surgery. Thus, individuals with foot problems, who would be needing the services of a trusted podiatrist can visit foothouston.com.



