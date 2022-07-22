Nagler Foot Center, Reputable Podiatrists in Houston, Texas

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2022 -- Nagler Foot Center is a podiatry clinic that offers expert care for all foot and ankle problems. Their team of talented and experienced podiatrists offers patients the highest quality of care and service possible.



In response to a question regarding their doctors, Nagler Foot Center's spokesperson said. "Dr. Nagler has held several responsibilities over the years; he is currently HCA medical center's Section Chief of Podiatric Surgery and one of Houston's most well-known podiatrists. Additionally, he has held positions on the American Board of Podiatric Surgery's Oral Examinations Committee, Pharmacy, and Therapeutics Committee, Credentials Committee, and Operating Room Committee for foot and reconstructive rear foot and ankle surgery. "



Nagler Foot Center announced they are now offering custom orthotics. This new service will provide patients with a more personalized treatment plan and better results. Owner and founder Dr. Sherman Nagler is a board-certified podiatric surgeon and foot specialist who understands the importance of properly fitted orthotics. He has years of experience in diagnosing and treating all types of foot problems, including heel pain, bunions, hammertoes, and neuromas. Those who are looking to consult a foot doctor in Houston should consider Nagler foot Center as their top choice.



The spokesperson further added. "Our foot specialists take pride in giving you a comfortable experience and are experts in treating all kinds of foot issues. We have skilled medical professionals who are proud of their patients' well being and make their visits enjoyable. Despite the fact that our primary location is in Houston, Texas, many of our patients travel great distances to see one of our foot and ankle specialists."



Nagler Foot Center is proud to be home to some of the best podiatrists in Houston, TX. Services offered by this center include treatment for heel pain, sports injuries, bunions, and more. This clinic has two locations in Houston, Texas, and is open six days a week.



