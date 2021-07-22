Nagler Foot Center Set to Change How Achilles Tendon Repair Is Done

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2021 -- Nagler's team of specialists in Houston have dedicated their lives to specialize in adult and pediatric foot issues, from the most common to the most complicated conditions. The podiatrists who work with us have years of experience treating disorders such as foot pain, surgery, ankle discomfort, and other foot issues.



Answering a question from a client concerning what brings about an Achilles tendon rupture, the company's spokesperson said, "Despite being the strongest tendon in the human body, the Achilles tendon can be injured. Severe push-off actions might cause injury to the Achilles tendon. It might partially or fully destroy the tendon in severe circumstances. Football players, basketball players, dancers, and swimmers are the most vulnerable to this injury. Tendon ruptures can also be caused by sudden falls, forced upward movement, fractures, or a deep cut in the ankle, which can cause pain and limit foot movement."



If you're looking for an Achilles tendon repair specialist in Houston, consider Dr. Nagler. The Achilles tendon is the most robust and thickest tendon in the human body, connecting the soleus, gastrocnemius, and plantaris muscles to the calcaneus. This tendon can get injured as a result of dorsiflexion or plantar flexion in the ankle. Many patients prefer Dr. Nagler's services above others because of his unique cosmetic incision and innovative pain pump.



Speaking about the duration, one should take off work after undergoing bunion surgery; the spokesperson added, "Patients are not the same. This means people heal differently and at different times. Most of them will be able to return to work in one or two days. This, however, is heavily dependent on the demands of your job. You can go back to work right away if you have an office job that requires you to sit. On the other hand, it could take a few days.



On the contrary, if your job requires heavy lifting, walking, or standing, it may take you a couple of weeks to get ready for work. With the aid of a walking boot, you will be able to walk for roughly 20 minutes per hour. However, the time will increase as you go on.



If you want to visit a foot doctor in Houston, Texas, consider visiting Nagler Foot Center. This company will make sure you receive top-notch services for your injury. On top of that, they will advise you on the precautions during your healing. You will also be informed about the best time to go back to work after undergoing any foot surgery.



About Nagler Foot Center

Hundreds of patients come to Nagler Foot Center from all across Central America, the United States, and South America. Dr. Nagler is known for his foot and ankle surgery expertise, which is why many people seek him out. He has produced an aesthetic incision that's one-of-a-kind and leaves little scars. He also uses a pain pump, which delivers a slight anesthetic to the surgical site, resulting in no or minimal pain following the procedure. Dr. Nagler's first goal is the comfort and relief of his patients. On top of that, Dr. Nagler is among the best doctors who can perform ankle surgery in Houston City.



Contact Details



Nagler Foot Center Houston

Address: 1200 Binz Street, Suite 1275

Houston, Texas 77004

Phone: 713-893-5620

Email: foothouston@yahoo.com

Website: https://www.foothouston.com/