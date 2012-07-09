Nail Art Dotting Pen Tool Provides Precision in Beauty

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- To get such precision and accuracy one cannot simply take a brush but require a more sophisticated and well-crafted tool. The Nail Art Dotting Pen Tool is just that. The product is what any person or beauty professional needs to get for precise results. The tool uses a fine pen like tip to add colors. With most people having small sized nails the pen point tip can add great detail without eating up the room people may need to complete their design.



The Nail Art Dotting Pen Tool may be very precise and thin but do not question the life span of the pen. Designed for the customer in mind the Nail Art Dotting Pen Tool is made longer in height so it can hold more color to make it last longer. This is a great option because if people are using the tool only for detailed parts it can last a very long time.



The Nail Art Dotting Pen Tool has gotten a lot of positive feedback from thousands of consumers. In fact, the company recently received a letter from a woman named Elizabeth in New York who stated:



“I own a luxury beauty salon and have had a high demand of people asking for interquate designs for their nails. I have had problems getting designs to be exact because most tools do not provide accuracy. After purchasing the Nail Art Dotting Pen Tool I have been able to offer my costumers better service and because of that business is booming”.



This excerpt from Elizabeth’s letter clearly demonstrates how beneficial the Nail Art Dotting Pen Tool is not only for personal use but for businesses like beauty salons and service providers.



If people are looking for an inexpensive high quality tool to gain beautifully designed nails then consider buying the Nail Art Dotting Pen Tool! The designspeople create with them will not only make people feel great but grab the attention of everyone around them!



About Phoenix Beauty Lounge

Phoenix Beauty Lounge was created by and for people with a soft spot for Beauty. At Phoenix Beauty Lounge, we believe that aggressive selling is out of fashion and so “last century”! Today’s retail is all about hearing the Customer, creating an elegant, pressure-free shopping environment and offering a great product selection at reasonable prices.