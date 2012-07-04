Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- The mass nail care market has grown by leaps and bounds since 2009, dwarfing the relatively sleepy growth rates in other cosmetics categories. The explosive growth in mass-market sales of nail care products continued into 2012, as nail care sales grew 26% for the 52 weeks ending April 15, 2012.



The Nail Care Market in the U.S.: Retail Products and Professional Services probes deeply into the trends driving the growth in nail care product sales. These include a nailcentric fashion culture that has transformed women’s nails into fashion accessories, a continuing flood of innovative, fashion-forward nail care products that empower women to imitate nail salon effects in their own home in a cost-effective way and a growing population of women who make frequent use of DIY nail care products. The report also includes a surprising take on how the growing number of women who spend heavily on professional nail care services will help drive the continuing growth in sales of DIY nail care products.



The report begins with topline findings about major trends in the mass nail care market, including key factors affecting the growth of the market and a projection of dollar sales through 2016. The next chapter profiles leading marketers in the nail care category, identifies which marketers gained and lost market share for the 52 weeks ending April 15, 2012 and analyzes the reasons why. The report continues with a detailed examination of the sales performance of leading brands and products within the major segments of the nail care market, including nail polish, artificial nails and accessories, nail accessories/implements and nail treatment products, nail polish removers and nail polish accessories. The next chapter provides an in-depth assessment of the nail care consumer that includes an analysis of the characteristics of frequent users of DIY nail care products and profiles of users of major nail care brands. The report concludes with a chapter analyzing the demographic characteristics and consumer attitudes of women using professional nail care services, with an emphasis on “salonistas,” women who have had two or more manicures in the past six months.



