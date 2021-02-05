Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Nail Care Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Nail Care Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Major Players in Market are:

Haigh Industries Inc. (Canada), Alessandro International (Germany), China Glaze (China), Creative Nail Design Inc. (United States), L'Oréal (France), Sally Hansen (United States), Nail Harmony Inc. (United States), LCN International (Canada), Nail Systems International (United States) and Akzentz Nails (Canada).



What is Nail Care?

The nail care market is a growing market due to increasing trends in fashion and beauty. Especially in women is a dominating consumer in the nail care industry. The market has strong potential in women's fashion which includes different types of nail care services. The market is more tilt towards organic products by rising concern towards chemicals. Consumers in age around 15-45 (Especially Women) are the target customer for this industry. The market is growing at a decent growth rate, especially in developed countries, because of the increasing trend of maintaining personality in the business sector. And Industry is also moving towards virtual nail salons. And the market also provides nail care protein formulas.



Nail Care Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Type (Nail Accessories (Nail Filer, Nail Clippers and More), Nail Gels, Nail Colors, Nail Color Removers, Nail Strengthener and Treatment, Artificial Nails and Accessories), Application (Nail Art Institutions, Individuals, Others), Services (Nail Art, Manicure & Pedicure, Nail Wrap Systems, Crystal Nail Files, Nail Treatment), Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Retail Stores, Nail Salons)



Market Drivers

- Increasing Fashion and Beauty Consciousness among Women

- Increasing Variety of Nail Art in Market

- Increasing Use of Nail Colours in Corporate Meetings and Party



Market Trend

- Increasing Generality of Nail Art, And Dress-Nail Match

- Wearing Different Shades of Nail Colour in Parties

- Increasing Adoption of Nail Polish Strips



Restraints

- Increasing Concern in Consumers towards the Use of Chemicals, Such As Formaldehyde Resin and Camphor That Causes Dermatitis, Nausea, Dizziness, And Headache



Opportunities

- Strong Opportunity for Nail Care Products Manufacturers, As Dermatologists, Are Also Recommending To Use Nail Care Product for Safety Purpose



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Nail Care Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Nail Care market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Nail Care market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Nail Care market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



