Definition:

Nail Polish is a lacquer able to apply to the human fingernails, and it also protects nail plates. It contains chemicals that help with the application, drying, glossiness and long-lasting adhesion to the nail. It consists of a mix of organic polymer and several other components. Nail polish is originated from the China region. It comes in a variety of colors and shades. As a nail polish market seeing Strong Opportunity for Nail Care Products Manufacturers, As Dermatologists Are Also Recommending to Use Nail Care Product for Safety Purpose.



Market Trend:

Increasing Generality of Nail Art, And Dress-Nail Match

Wearing Different Shades of Nail Colour in Parties

Increasing Adoption of Nail Polish Strips

Inclination towards Organic Products

Products Innovations to Meet Changing Fashion Statement



Market Drivers:

Increasing Grooming Industry

Increasing Variety of Nail Art in Market

Increasing Use of Nail Colours in Corporate Meetings and Party



Challenges:

High Competition among Vendors

Sustainable Packaging

Transparency and Tractability in Ingredient Supply Chains



Opportunities:

Growing E-Commerce Industries

Rising Disposable Income in Emerging Countries



The Global Nail Polish Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Creme, Metallic, Gel, Chrome, Pearl, Glitter, Matte), Application (Nail Art Institutions, Personal Care, Beauty Parlours, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Shops, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Retail Shops, Specialty Shops)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



