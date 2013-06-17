NailNation.me Provides a Welcoming Community Where Nail Art Enthusiasts Can Display Their Work

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Women have been decorating their nails for thousands of years. Today, nail art is popular around the world. Thanks to the internet, sharing nail artwork is easier than ever before.



A website called NailNation.me is making a name for itself as one of the internet’s best places to share nail designs. At NailNation.me, visitors will find hundreds of pictures of colorful and creative nail designs shared by visitors from all over the world. The front page of the website features a newsfeed where visitors can browse through recently-shared nail designs and ‘like’ or comment on any designs.



Visitors do not need an account to browse through nail designs, although they will need to create a free account in order to share or comment on nail design images. Membership gives users a number of special privileges, including the ability to share pictures and videos of nail collections.



The NailNation.me website periodically holds community events where users can share their best designs for certain occasions. One recent event encouraged users to share their Easter nail art, for example, while another asks users to upload pictures of their nail polish collection.



As a spokesperson for NailNation.me explains, the goal is to foster a friendly community of nail art enthusiasts:



“Nail art is growing in popularity all over the world, and one of the best parts about nail art is showing off creations to friends. We’ve created a community where users can share the nail art they’ve created and receive feedback on everything they share. And instead of just sharing it with their Facebook friends, they can share their creations with our community of hundreds of users.”



Visitors to NailNation.me can view a list of the most popular nail art designs ever posted on the website. Or, at the website’s blog page, visitors can view the most recent additions to the site’s collection of nail designs. The blog is regularly updated, providing nail art enthusiasts with a constant source of new ideas and designs.



In addition to following the latest nail art updates through the website itself, users can follow NailNation.me through its Pinterest, Twitter, and Instagram accounts. Many website users also share their own social media accounts and YouTube channels on the site, where visitors can learn more about specific types of nail art.



About NailNation.me

NailNation.me is a nail art community where visitors can share their creations with fellow nail art enthusiasts. The website allows users to like and comment on different nail designs and learn how to create a number of different types of designs. For more information, please visit: http://nailnation.me