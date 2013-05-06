Nairobi Based Businet Systems LTD, Management Training and Consultancy Company, Revamps Website

Nairobi, Kenya -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Businet Systems Ltd, a company dedicated in providing business management training and consultancy services, has recently re-launched its website. Despite its establishment only 3 years ago, the company has already gained immense success in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda for its world class solutions and licensed training programs.



Knowledge of popular and proven international practices could be a crucial step for existing and new companies to be successful, especially now with the fast changing socio-economic environment of eastern Africa. Businet Systems Ltd aims at enhancing the organizational competitiveness by offering various comprehensive training programs and providing consulting of project management, IT service management and business analysis.



Businet Systems Ltd has a number of training programs that are widely used by leading companies of the world. One such IT service management training program is ITIL – Information Technology Infrastructure Library, a base for many prominent organizations like Microsoft. The company informed that ITIL develops a sustainable framework around which IT organizations can structure their service management.



Another popular project management training program offered by the company is PRINCE 2 – Projects in Controlled Environment. PRINCE 2 provides a practical approach to project management and comprises of two qualifications PRINCE2 Foundation and PRINCE2 Practitioner. Businet Systems Ltd informed that increasing number of project managers and professionals in the field of project management are opting for the training program to further enhance their skills and effectively handle projects.



Businet Systems Ltd has provided its services to many top financial companies, manufacturing companies, government agencies, health care providers and even international organizations like the United Nations. The effectiveness of the high quality training and consultancy services offered by the company can be seen by its own rapid growth and definite emergence.



