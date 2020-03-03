Najarian Furniture Brings Glamour and Elegance to Home Furnishings in 2020

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- High Point - From its headquarters in Pasadena, California, Najarian Furniture has for eight generations been passionately serving the United States market with excellent quality of furniture. The family business has always had its focus on setting new standards in the industry and assisting homeowners in creating eye-catching spaces. This operational policy has seen the designer and manufacturer take over the national market and become a pacesetter in this niche segment.



Today, the company is proud to be known as the producer of home furnishings that have artistically been designed and built by highly skilled artisans. The meticulous process of creating each piece that is adhered to by the specialists further ensures that every model has outstanding form and superb functionality. Consequently, the timeless collection that Najarian Furniture has built over time has seen them become the go-to partner for retailers out to find top furniture brands in the USA. In particular, the manufacturer is famed for its timeless collection of masterpieces that have been created to cater to all lifestyles and tastes.



Discussing the achievements of the company and its vast market outreach, Michael Lawrence, the executive vice president of operations, said, "One of the core factors that has seen us grow in the American market has been the tremendous support of our retail partners. As the direct link between our home furnishings and the market, we love the partnerships that have been developed with our retailers. While the first attraction to our brand is the outstanding quality and immense value of our products, they remain loyal to us because of our forward-thinking solutions. By leaning on innovation and believing in stretching the limits of creativity, our collections are not only inspiring but must-have pieces by the modern homeowner."



As Najarian Furniture continues in its quest to remain undisputed in the market, the company has made it a priority to offer high-end pieces at affordable rates. The search for inexpensive bedroom furniture online, as such, comes to an end at the manufacturer's website. It is love at first sight category of furnishings that are inspired by the most popular designs that are loved and highly sought-after globally. The company has an inventory that comprises Chevron, Carnaby, Belize, and Barcelona bedroom furniture, among other iconic traditional and modernists styles.



The attention by Najarian Furniture to offer to retailers an extensive range of products is not limited to its bedroom furnishings. Instead, this is a primary objective that cuts across all the categories of furniture that the manufacturer has launched to suit the modern home. For the year 2020 and the entire decade, the company has its eyes firmly set on remaining among the top-rated contemporary furniture online stores. Riding on its vast experience and deep understanding of the shape the market is expected to take, the designer already has exclusive pieces on offer for the year.



About Najarian Furniture

