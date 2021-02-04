Najarian Furniture Company: A Top Furniture Brand in the USA

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Najarian Furniture Company is a family-run furniture manufacturer based in California. They have a worldwide manufacturing operation with distinctiveness in innovation, conforming to the latest trends in design. The company's products are distributed nationwide to over half of the top 100 furniture dealers, including speciality stores and buyers from the hospitality and contract market. Their mission is to bring new ideas, quality, and immense value to the home furnishing industry. They do this by understanding the needs of their customers and providing distinctive and progressive solutions. More so, Najarian Furniture Company's dedication to their partners is what motivates them to work hard to exceed the expectations of their partners.



In response to a query about their services, Najarian Furniture Company's spokesperson commented, "Our center of attention lies in our service to customers. Our partnership also allows us to gather indispensable response at the retail level that enables us to react quickly to create the right products to please consumers. We are always researching the latest happenings in the market to stay ahead of the fashion curve and influence it. Our desire is not only to be the best in the area of design in the industry but also in the quality of products, and this is visible from the details of our products".



Najarian Furniture Company offers tips to intending customers looking to buy good quality furniture for cheap. They include choosing neutral colors that always go well with any other color on the palate, examining the furniture thoroughly to ensure it is in perfect condition. Najarian Furniture Company also suggests that customers can buy used furniture, but caution must be taken to ensure it is still in good condition. More so, customers can lookout for the right time to buy furniture, and this includes holiday time such as veteran's day, memorial day, and Christmas day. These are times of the year that prices go down as furniture stores make clearance sales.



Najarian Furniture Company's spokesperson further commented, "Our product line covers a wide variety of home furnishings group which include: bedroom, dining, sitting room, and occasional tables. Our products are also produced from top-quality materials and excellent artistry to ensure that the furniture lasts long. We have taken the pain also to ensure that beauty, life, and comfort is added to every piece of furniture that we make".



Najarian Furniture Company is a top furniture company in the USA with dedicated staff that ensure quality products are produced by overseeing the production process. They also offer one year warranty for all their products from the date of purchase. After one year, the warranty will cover replacing the parts that are damaged only. However, this is based on availability, and the original buyer will incur the cost of packing, shipping, and transportation.



About Najarian Furniture Company

Najarian Furniture Company is a one-stop-shop for buying quality furniture at affordable prices. They own and operate a sophisticated warehousing facility that enables them to stock their entire product line for fast dispatching across the country. People looking for top furniture brands in USA can contact Najarian Furniture Company via the number on their website.



Contact Information:

Najarian Furniture Company

Corporate Headquarters

265 North Euclid Ave

Pasadena, CA 91101



Warehouse

9099 East 8th Street

Ranch Cucamonga, CA 91730



High Point Showroom

13 West Green Drive

High Point, NC 27260



Phone: 1-888-781-3088

Web: https://najarianfurniture.com/