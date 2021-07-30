Najarian Furniture Company: A Top Furniture Wholesale Center, Offers Quality Furniture in the USA

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2021 -- Najarian Furniture Company is a wholesale furniture manufacturer and distributor in the United States. They have a worldwide manufacturing operation with specialization in the latest trend of designs in the industry. Their product line covers a broad assortment of home furnishing categories including bedroom, dining, living room, and occasional tables.



At Najarian Furniture Company, their passion is to serve customers in the best possible way, and as such, they have formed a stable partnership with them. This partnership has enabled customers to give feedback about how people feel when they use their products, and this helps them with making adjustments to satisfy better the expectations of customers.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of Najarian Furniture Company commented, "Our desire to give customers the best possible product has made us use modern machinery and crafty artisans who can create the best quality furnishings available in the market. We also have a quality control team that ensures each piece is inspected during the manufacturing process. This is to ensure a flawless production".



Najarian Furniture Company is a family-run furniture manufacturer that has been in operation for eight generations. Their products are distributed nationwide to over half of the top 100 furniture dealers including specialty stores and buyers from the hospitality and contract market. They have a modern warehousing facility that helps them to stock their entire line of products for efficient shipping across the country. Najarian Furniture Company's mission is to bring new ideas, quality, and immense value to the home furnishing industry. They do this by understanding the needs of their customers and providing distinctive, and progressive solutions to them. Those looking for top furniture brands in USA can contact Najarian Furniture Company via their website.



The spokesperson of Najarian Furniture Company further commented, "We offer our customers a limited one year warranty which starts from the date of purchase and delivery to the original customer. After one year from the date of purchase, this warranty will cover replacement parts only and the original retail buyer will take responsibility for labor, packing, all shipping, and cost of transportation. Those who want to claim the warranties that we offer must report the problem within 30 days of discovering the defects and before the end of the expiration period".



As a top wholesale furniture distributor, Najarian Furniture Company provides cost-effective and quality home furniture in the United States. Their wholesale furniture center houses bedroom furniture, living room furniture, dining room furniture with occasional furniture such as coffee tables, end tables, and sofa tables. They also have on offer to customers an impressive range of upholstery for sofas, love seats, chairs, and sectionals. For the best wholesale furniture center, people interested can contact Najarian Furniture Company.



