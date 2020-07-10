Najarian Furniture Creates and Sells High-Quality Wholesale Furniture in California

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2020 -- As important as building a house is or renting an apartment, decorating that space is also essential. Also important is the acquisition of beautiful home furniture that would serve two purposes – appealing to the eyes, and standing the test of time, in durability. Najarian Furniture has identified this need of helping homes look beautiful, via their excellent top brand furniture, designed in California, for the American people.



Answering a query, Najarian Furniture's spokesperson said, "When it comes to decorating a home, "Every penny saved is a penny earned" and quite literally so. Hence, buying home furniture from a trusted brand makes great sense, since it often lasts very long, sometimes even longer than the home itself. While some people see spending disproportionate money on the furniture as a value proposition, most Americans look for options that are both – lighter on the pocket, and high in quality. At Najarian Furniture, we understand this underlying need for cost-effective home decorations and therefore take pride in being one of the leading wholesale furniture distributors."



Over the years of their existence, their blend of intensive, yet best-in-class furniture has made them the go-to distributor for wholesale furniture for retailers across the United States. Their wholesale furniture gallery is in California, for customers to take a peek at the excellent designs they have for sale.



The spokesperson further added, "Najarian Furniture is an 8-generation family-run business based in California with global manufacturing operations specializing in an innovative and fashion-forward design. Our product line covers a broad assortment of home furnishings categories including bedroom, dining, living room, occasional tables as well as youth. Najarian products are distributed nationally to more than half of the Top 100 furniture dealers, as well as to specialty stores and customers in the contract and hospitality markets. We also offer a range of impressive upholstery for sofas, love seats, chairs and sectionals. Our range of furniture collection is available in a wide range of colors, finishes, and wood, thus ensuring all our customers have complete freedom of choice."



At Najarian Furniture, the main focus lies in their service to the customer. The partnerships they have made, allow them to gather invaluable feedback at the retail level that enables them to react quickly, in a bid to developing the right products to satisfy consumers. By constantly researching the marketplace efforts are put to stay ahead of the fashion curve and to influence it as well. As one of the top furniture brands in the USA, Najarian Furniture aims to be leaders not only in design, but also in quality, and this is reflected in the details of their furniture products.



About Najarian Furniture Company

