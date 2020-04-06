Najarian Furniture Offers Affordable Quality Furniture

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- Najarian Furniture is a furniture powerhouse that's making all the difference for clients in California through its innovative range of furniture solutions. Boasting decades of industry experience, the 8-generation family-run business has attracted a massive following as a result of its impressive product portfolio, which covers a versatile assortment of home furnishing categories such as living room, bedroom, dining, occasional tables and much more. These furniture items have been realized from top-grade materials, resulting in durability and unmatched aesthetic appeal. Najarian Furniture further distributes its products nationally to the top 100 furniture dealers, specialty stores as well as to customers in the hospitality and contract markets.



Najarian Furniture strives to bring innovation, quality, and tremendous value to the home furnishings segment by taking a keen interest in understanding their clients and their needs – and supplying one-of-a-kind, forward-thinking solutions. Their rich partnerships have seen them work towards surpassing their customer expectations, a goal that they have been able to achieve on all levels. Today, the company stands out as the perfect company for anyone looking to get good quality furniture for cheap prices. To them, furniture is what makes a great home, and they work with clients to ensure they get the right solution for their space. Thus, whether one is looking for tables, chairs, or dressers & mirrors, they can trust that Najarian Furniture will take care of all their requirements.



Speaking about choosing the right furniture for your home, Michael Lawrence, the executive



vice president of operations said, "When it comes to furnishing your house, it's vital that you take your time to ensure that you get the perfect furniture set that will merge seamlessly with your interior décor as well as the space available. Getting the right furniture also ensures that you keep your house neat and orderly while at the same time achieving comfortability throughout the house. At Najarian Furniture, we know what it means to have the right for your home, and hence, provide you with a range of options to choose from. We offer contemporary furniture solutions, and you can be sure to get something that will speak to your needs.



Najarian Furniture has, over the years, made strong partnerships with some of the top furniture manufacturers, a move that has allowed them to meet the varying needs of their clients. The company carries with it a variety of collections including Carmel, Cortina, Paseo, Roma, Starlight, Toronto, Dining Program, Tempo, Chevron, Kenzo, Hillside, and Malta, among others. These collections come bearing different designs and styles, and clients get to enjoy some of the best industry prices. Clients can find out more about the company's furniture collection on their site.



Clients can also buy discount dining room furniture when they shop at Najarian Furniture. The furniture hub offers a variety of dining room furniture such as dining tables & chairs and dining room accents. With these dining room furniture solutions made with the modern client in mind, one can be sure that they'll get value for every buck they spend. These minimalist dining room furniture designs are a great addition to any home, making them a must-have item.



About Najarian Furniture

Najarian Furniture has grown to become the perfect spot for individuals who want to buy cheap modern furniture online. The company offers exceptional furniture deals and can be trusted to provide excellent customer cares services.