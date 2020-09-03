Najarian Furniture Specializes in Innovative and Fashion-Forward Furniture Design

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- Najarian Furniture is one of California's top brand furniture manufacturers. They specialize in offering innovative and fashion-forward furniture designs. The firm's product line covers a broad assortment of home furnishing categories, including bedroom, living room, and many more. The company aims to be leaders not only in design but also in quality. They have a team of dedicated professionals who oversee the company's production process. The firm has a state-of-the-art warehousing facility in Rancho Cucamonga that allows them to stock their entire product line for quick shipping nationwide.



Offering reasons to purchase furniture direct from the manufacturer, the company spokesperson said, "Many manufacturers allow clients to purchase straight from the company rather than through a third party. Here are some reasons for purchasing furniture directly from the manufacturer. Clients are more likely to get a full warranty for a product when they buy the product from the manufacturer. Thus, they don't have to worry about having faulty furniture replaced. While dealing with manufacturers, clients can purchase a larger stock of products. Moreover, clients save money and get quality and customized solutions when they the purchase the product direct from the manufacturer."



Najarian Furniture is a leading French contemporary furniture designer. Many customers have been willing to embrace the highly coveted French theme throughout their home interiors over the years. That's why the firm offers a vast range of stunningly crafted French style furniture that can be used for the décor of every nook and corner of a home. The firm's products help clients meet their comfort goals in the most effortless manner possible.



Offering fascinating facts about home furniture, the company spokesperson said, "Furniture is an important aspect of a home. Therefore, one needs to carry out a thorough research before purchasing furniture online. Here are some interesting facts related to furniture. Furniture like chair were a thing of luxury in ancient times and only individuals from high society used to sit on them. The average time individuals spend on a sofa each day is roughly 4 hours. For more interesting facts about furniture, clients can visit our company's website."



Many people tend to look for furniture options that are both light in pocket and high in quality when they plan to decorate their homes. Najarian Furniture understands this underlying need for cost-effective home decorations. The company has an online wholesale furniture store that features a wide array of products. They are committed to providing best-in-class furniture to their clients. Through its inventory, the firm ensures that clients have the complete freedom of choice.



About Najarian Furniture

Najarian Furniture offers the best wholesale furniture for retailers. Some of the firm's furniture collection includes Belize, Beverly, Carmel, NBA Bedroom, Park Avenue, Havana, and many more. The company aims to bring innovation and tremendous value to the home furnishings marketplace by understanding their client's needs and supplying unique and forward-thinking solutions. The firm offers excellent services to its clients.