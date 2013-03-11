Naked Rebel Wine Gets Sexy with a Book

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Finally, there is a red wine for ladies that can lift their spirits and set the mood for any party or a club meeting. For men who want to woo their lady love, there is no better way to express their feelings than gifting a bottle of sexy blend of Cabernet and Syrah. So, whether it is a party mood where everyone is raising the toast or it is a small gathering at a friend’s place, this wine from naked rebel winery has gotten sexy. Women who love to read fiction can settle for a glass of wine and a book which is available at the online store of Naked Rebel Winery. Enjoy reading this erotica with a wine which is blended with Syrah from Amador Country with Cabernet from Napa’s very own Oakville. Make the gathering lively and the moment unforgettable by opening the sexy red wine.



Now, women can have fun without going crazy and talk about beauty secrets, boyfriends and the choice of books over a subtle flavor of sexy wine. This new wine is sure to catch the attention of modern women who wants to get it all in her stride. Now, she can enjoy unlimited fun of mild flavor as well as amazing smell while turning the pages of the well written fiction. The book is written by a famous author and will take its readers through the journey of erotica. The book has been widely applauded by one and all.



Naked Rebel Winery is a name associated with novelty. This time, they have got a fresh new flavor by blending some Syrah from Amador Country with Cabernet from Oakville of Napa. For those bridesmaids who are partying in the dark, there is absolutely no need to be thirsty. Now, it is easier to find out this sexy wine that comes in the dark bottle. Boys, who are true lovers of Napa can enjoy this red wine too as it is one of the best quality of wine available. This exotic blend of Cabernet from Oakville and Syrah from Amador, has been aged in badass French oak barrels to give the right flavor. This sexy wine is budget friendly and buying in bulk can save some money. For customers who are going to buy 3 or more bottles, get FREE shipping on their products. Buy or order now, as the supply is limited.



For more information on naked rebel, visit the website today.



About Naked Rebel Winery

These two brothers started making wine together in the dorms. It started in trashcans and under bridges, meaning it was barely drinkable. Every year they made it, the wine got better, and by now it’s even drinkable. A little while later these brothers tricked their buddy Doug into quitting his real job and joining the crew. Since then, it has been bunk beds and fun nights.



Contact Information

Website Info: http://shop.nakedrebelwinery.com/products/naked-rebel-book-promo