NAL Water Is Featuring a Buy One, Get One Free Sale on Its Delicious and Healthy Alkaline Water

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- In 2009, Chris Clarke discovered a source of amazing drinking water that had a naturally high pH value of 9.5. Intrigued by the proven health benefits of drinking alkaline water, Clarke opened the NAL Water company to bring the high quality water to the public.



Recently, NAL Water expanded their bottled water packaging capabilities from just 24-packs to 3, 6 and 12-packs. To help celebrate its new product line, the company is offering a buy one, get one free sale on the 12-packs of bottled alkaline water. The offer is valid on orders that are placed online at the company’s website between now and October 30, 2012.



For consumers who have been thinking about giving alkaline water a try, the current sale gives them a great opportunity to do so while also saving money.



To help spread the word about the benefits of alkaline bottled water and its products, NAL Water is also branching out to social media websites. Readers may now follow the company on both Facebook and Twitter.



According to research, drinking alkaline water can help with a variety of health issues. For example, its high levels of antioxidants can help ward off free radicals, which may prevent cellular damage as well keeping the skin healthy.



In addition, alkaline water has been found to be especially beneficial to colon health. Specifically, it can help remove acidic and potentially harmful waste that has built up inside the colon. Many people who drink alkaline water on a regular basis notice that they are no longer suffering from constipation, stomach bugs, and even the cold and flu.



“To date, bottled alkaline water has been a resource little known in most parts of the world,” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that generally speaking, alkaline water and its benefits are still a very new concept in the United States.



“Due to its scarcity, the product has primarily been consumed by the affluent. The introduction of NAL Water in the U.S. now allows all consumers to access bottled alkaline water and its amazing health benefits.”



About NAL Water

About NAL Water

NAL Water, the 9.5 pH Natural Alkaline Drinking Water, was founded by Chris Clarke in 2009 when he discovered an untapped source of fresh, natural high pH water. For more information, please visit http://nalwater.com