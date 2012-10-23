NALCO Plans to Acquire Asahan Aluminium - Deal Analysis from GlobalData New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a leading producer and exporter of aluminium, plans to acquire a 100% stake in PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (PT Inalum), an aluminium-producing company, for a purchase consideration of INR80 billion ($1.5 billion).
Scope
- The report provides a brief of National Aluminium Company Limited's (NALCO) announced acquisition of PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (PT Inalum), the deal in brief, NALCO Vision 2020, deal benefits for NALCO and PT Inalum, a brief overview of these companies, NALCO's global operations and projects in India, the deal rationale and deal valuation and other details.
Reasons to buy
- Obtain an understanding of NALCO's announced acquisition of 100% stake in PT Inalum for $:$1,457.9mm.
- The report will give an insight into the benefits likely to be derived by the acquirer, the deal rationale, valuation and other details.
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/90727/nalco-plans-to-acquire-asahan-aluminium-deal-analysis-from-globaldata.html