New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- The rising prevalence of opioid overdose will be the leading factor estimated to stimulate market demand. Market Size – USD 177.5 million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.8%, Market Trends – FDA approval to Market Generic Nasal Spray for Opioid Overdoses



By 2027, the global market size for Naloxone Spray Market is anticipated to hit USD 1,139.70 million. Naloxone nasal spray is used to treat an emergency opioid or a potential overdose of opioids with symptoms, such as trouble breathing and excessive sleepiness or failure to respond.



To counteract the effects of opioid drugs for a brief duration, naloxone nasal spray is used. This nasal spray medicine does not affect individuals who are not exposed to opioid drugs. After providing the first dose of nasal spray, it is important to provide emergency medical assistance to the patient. Between 1999 to 2017, almost 400,000 people died as a result of an opioid overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 130 individuals in America still die on average every day due to overdoses involving opioids, a class of medications containing prescription drugs such as oxycodone, fentanyl, morphine, and hydrocodone, along with illicit drugs such as heroin or drugs advertised as heroin.



Increases in releases and approvals of new Naloxone Spray Drugs are expected to be a major catalyst for market development in the coming years. In April 2019, for instance, Pfizer, a major pharmaceutical firm, released a generic naloxone nasal spray that is expected to greatly fuel consumer demand.



In addition, many attempts are being made to make this emergency overdose reversal drug more widely available and affordable to people who may need it, with a rise in the incidence of opioid overdoses. The FDA has also taken the unusual step of helping distributors secure approval for an over-the-counter naloxone spray product and is investigating other ways to expand the availability of community-based naloxone drugs. Since naloxone is a fairly new medication, the high costs associated with the product, combined with the severe side effects, may hinder the growth of the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



On the basis of the dose, the 4 mg/actuation segment is anticipated to deliver a substantial growth rate during the forecast period.



In 2019, the hospitals segment dominated the industry and is expected to expand in the projected period at a rate of around 22.5%.



Due to increasing opioid problems in the region, North America controlled the largest share of the global demand for naloxone. With high incidences of opioid overdose and a growing prevalence of victims with opioid and morphine dependence, the U.S. is the dominant market in North America.



In April 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declared it gave Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. approval for the sale of generic naloxone nasal spray to treat opioid overdoses.



Key participants in the Naloxone Spray Market include Pfizer, Emergent BioSolutions, and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



For the purpose of this report, the Global Naloxone Spray Market is segmented on the basis of dosage, distribution channel, and region:

Dosage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

2 mg/actuation

4 mg/actuation



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Europe

K.

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa



Regional Coverage:

For a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape, a thorough regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is offered in the report. It studies the market size, market share, revenue contribution, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, and the operations of the key players located in those regions. Furthermore, the report also covers a country-wise analysis of the industry.



Industry Trends:

The report offers an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends in the Naloxone Spray market. It offers insights into the trends and their impact on the growth of the industry. Market trends relating to technological developments, product advancements, competitive landscape, and regulatory framework, among others, are covered in the report.



Market Scenario, Size, and Forecast:

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion till 2027.



Table of contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Naloxone Spray Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Naloxone Spray Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing prevalence of opioid overdose

4.2.2.2. New product launches and approvals

4.2.2.3. Increasing Drug Abuse

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with Naloxone Spray

4.2.3.2. Serious side-effects of the drug

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Naloxone Spray Market By Dosage Insights & Trends



