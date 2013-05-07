Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:NTE) Investor Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:NTE) shares over potential securities laws violations by Nam Tai Electronics and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:NTE), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:NTE) concerning whether a series of statements byElectronics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $408.14 million in 2009 to over $1.14 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $1.65 million to $66.92 million. Shares of Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. grew from as low as $3.15 per share in March 2009 to as high as $15.93 per share in December 2012.



On April 29, 2013, Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. announced its unaudited results for the first quarter that ended on March 31, 2013.



Shares of Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. declined from $12.42 per share on April 25, 2013, to $7.50 per share on April 29, 2013.



On May 6, 2013, NYSE:NTE shares closed at $8.50 per share.



