NAMA Reviews Announces the Best Movers for 2021

Augusta, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- NAMA Reviews, America's most recommended moving review website is pleased to announce the winners for 2021. CanWest Van Lines bags two awards this year i.e. Best Cross Border Mover and the National Quality Mover Award. The criteria upon which the awards presented were: post move quality survey scores, responses from customers, moves during the year, reviews and claims ratio. "We are very proud to present CanWest Van Lines for winning both the National Quality Award and the Best Cross Border Mover Award in the American and Canadian Sectors. They consistently surpassed their customer's expectations. They deserve it", said a spokesperson from NAMA Reviews.



NAMA Reviews claims that only 5 percent of moving companies showed consistent performance well enough to earn their Certified Seal of Approval which is of highest standard in the industry. The eligibility standards are very strict. Apart from passing the background checks, the companies are also required to meet the ethical guidelines as outlined by NAMA Reviews.



"We couldn't have done it without our hardworking staff. Our office crew is equally matched by our drivers, movers, packers, loaders and customer service who all gave 100% after going through our extensive training program. We are truly proud of our whole team. Two awards from North American Moving Association Reviews is unbelievable.", says John Williams from CanWest Van Lines. Visit Our Website canwestvanlines.com for more details



NamaReviews.com updates the site regularly with only highly rated companies receiving their NAMA Certified Seal of Approval. This helps consumers obtain a higher caliber relocation service that can provide a quality moving experience. The ratings are based on pricing, professionalism, years of business and specialized services such as cross border moving, international moving, long distance moving, etc. CanWest Van Lines had surpassed the expectations and continue to strive for excellence.



About NamaReviews.com

NamaReviews.com is a Review Association which provides leadership for the moving industry by showcasing some of the best licensed, insured and permitted movers operating across the US, Canada and Mexico. The Association recognizes some of the highest quality moving companies with their NAMA Certified Seal of Approval.



