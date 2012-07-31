Namaic.net - Hottest Web Hosting Affiliate Hits the Town Recently

Budapest, Hungary -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- The fast growing domain name and web hosting company Namaic has started to offer multiple options to the customers such as free email account, DNS Management, Domain theft protection, Bulk tools and so on. Once if your website is a part of Cloudflare, then the company automatically delivers your web pages resulting in best performance and fastest page load times. Namiac web hosting company provides Linux Multi-Domain hosting packages to the clients and the unique features of Linux create a state of Art hosting infrastructure.



The specifications of Linux include powerful Control panel-epanel, unlimited coverages, reliable support and much more on the webhosting phase. The programming is supported with 250 GB RAID 1 OS Drive and the RAID controller is made applicable for all drives. For the security of the customers, the entire hosting is accessed with Anti spam and leech protection. Further the Namiac web hosting company implements advanced email hosting support as the customers can easily use the web interface.



Another exclusive web hosting package introduced by the web hosting company Namiac is the Reseller hosting package. The Reseller hosting plan is available in wide collection and you can select the best hosting scheme. This powerful hosting ensures a complete administrative control, client management solution and an integrated domain management. The infrastructure of this particular package is packed with dual Quad –Core Xeon powered servers and redundant scalable servers.



About Namiac

Namiac.net is one of the popular registration company which offers better security, posses inbuilt content delivery network and it is easy to use the website builder with the support of Namaic.



Further if you have any questions regarding our web hosting services, feel free to contact us at the following sections and we will get back to you soon:



Contact address

Namiac.net

hello@namiac.net

13 Hajlo u.

Budapest

Hungary

HU - 1048

Ph: +36 (30) 236-7118

Fax: +36 (1) 785-2044

http://namiac.net/