Name a Business, Product or Service Effectively and Affordably With Help from BrandingBeacon.com

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- In the current crowded global marketplace, it is imperative that companies stand out from the competition. One of the best ways to do this is by selecting an effective and memorable brand name.



While many business owners understand the importance of having a high quality brand name, when it comes time to name a business they might find it challenging to come up with ideas on their own.



A company has been creating quite a buzz lately for its high quality, meaningful and effective brandable domain names that are an affordable way for any size business or organization to name a company.



BrandingBeacon has helped many clients find the perfect brand name that will help set their company apart—all without having to spend a fortune.



The company has a refined process that is both unique and successful. It identifies and creates brand names for companies that are intuitive and memorable for consumers. In addition, the suggested brand names are free of trademark issues and are ready to be used.



“BrandingBeacon offers a custom naming service that will generate 10 high quality names for you to consider for your company, brand, organization, project or service,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that its special process helps BrandingBeacon create and/or find the elusive names that will help set companies apart.



“In addition to the quality ready-to-go brandable domain names that we feature, we are also able to create custom, unique, and effective names for naming a company, naming a brand, naming a product, naming a service, or naming a non-profit.”



BrandingBeacon.com is a user-friendly website that allows potential clients to read more about the services BrandingBeacon provides, as well as view a large selection of quality ready-to-go brand names that are currently available to purchase. Handy category tabs located at the top of the web site will help customers find the information they are looking for easily on a variety of the company’s services, including its custom naming service, logo design service, and more.



A “Success Stories” section highlights some of BrandingBeacon’s most recent successful projects. The names featured in this section were all created by the company, and the corresponding dot com domain names were sold to companies and organizations to help them brand their businesses, products and services.



A beacon is a signaling or guiding device, such as a lighthouse. BrandingBeacon's novel approach has led to success in creating unique, memorable and affordable brands that add value to an organization and shine brightly for it.



About BrandingBeacon

BrandingBeacon specializes in affordable brandable domain names perfect for naming a business, naming a company, or naming a product. BrandingBeacon creates meaningful and effective brands that add value to companies, businesses, and organizations. In addition to offering brandable domain names, BrandingBeacon also offers creative and effective logo design and affordable custom naming services. For more information please visit http://www.BrandingBeacon.com