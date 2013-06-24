Name Tapes and Labels - a Swedish Woven Name Labels Company Launches New Website

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- NameTapesandLabels.com is a website that has been launched recently by a Swedish woven name labels manufacturing company. The website has been created with the aim to broaden their market and sell their product internationally. Originally, the company behind the website was founded in 1978 under the name “Namnband i Göteborg AB”, thier hard work and great quality products for over 3 decades has allowed the company to sustain a market leader position in Swedien. Namnband i Göteborg AB prides itself for manufacturing highest quality woven name labels made of Egyptian cotton of different types, other unique designs and patented products.



Woven name labels have generally been used to personalize garments and fabrics. Name Tapes and Labels products are great for people with kids. Parents can use the name labels to personalize the kids clothes so there are less chances of them misplacing their garments in school or a friend's house, name tags also a great way to make clothing items more exciting for kids. Buyers can choose between different widths of name labels such as the 10mm, 15mm and 25mm. The woven name tapes and labels come in a choice of bright or dark colors and to make things even more exciting NameTapesandLabels.com has introduced a unique type of name tape that is much more creative, rather than the customer having to choose only one single color, the company has introduced a new product which allows the text on the woven name tapes to be all the colors of the rainbow, kids will surely love the interesting effect this creates. Furthermore, customers have possibility to add symbols and select font style in their name tapes. For the convenience of the customers can design their own labels online on the website, the real-time preview service will allow the customers to know what the end product will look like as they are designing their name labels.



All the name tapes and labels produced by the parent company are made of Egyptian cotton which are in compliance with the OEKO-TEX® Standard 100, this does not only mean that these high quality name tapes are comfortable for use on children clothes and do not feel scratchy against the sensitive skin of children; the OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 manufacturing means that parents can be assured that the name tapes are free of harmful chemicals and substances.



All products on NameTapesandLabels.com are reasonably priced and they offer free shipping worldwide.



Media contact: Johan Kjell

Email: info@nametapesandlabels.com