Named Driver Insurance Market Opportunity Assessment 2021-2026 :: AXA ,Allstate Insurance ,Berkshire Hathaway ,Allianz ,AIG

Named driver is the person who is insured to drive a vehicle in which another person does most of the driving. This insurance is also called additional driver insurance. While driving the vehicle, the named driver has the same level of cover as the main driver. The named driver car insurance is useful for younger drivers who already face high premiums because of their age and associated risk factor. These younger drivers can add experienced driver in their policy such as parent or guardian. Also, adding a named driver in insurance policy result in a decrease in your annual premium.



AXA (France),Allstate Insurance (United States),Berkshire Hathaway (United States),Allianz (Germany),AIG (United States),Generali (Italy),State Farm Insurance (United States),Munich Reinsurance (Germany),Metlife (United States),Nippon Life Insurance (India),



Coverages (Personal accident cover, Courtesy car, Breakdown cover, Multi car cover, Others), Level of cover (Third party, Fully comprehensive), End user (Experienced driver, Inexperienced driver), Distribution channel (Insurance brokers, Insurance company, Others)



Market Trends:

Introduction of Technology in Insurance Processing



Market Drivers:

Risk Involved While Training is Fuelling the Market Growth

Increasing Awareness About the Named Driver Insurance



Challenges:

Stiff Competition Among the Major Players



Opportunities:

Increasing Number of Accidental Cases

Growing Number of Sales Channels for Insurance



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Research Methodology:



- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Named Driver Insurance market.

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Named Driver Insurance various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Named Driver Insurance.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



