Named driver is the person who is insured to drive a vehicle in which another person does most of the driving. This insurance is also called additional driver insurance. While driving the vehicle, the named driver has the same level of cover as the main driver. The named driver car insurance is useful for younger drivers who already face high premiums because of their age and associated risk factor. These younger drivers can add experienced driver in their policy such as parent or guardian. Also, adding a named driver in insurance policy result in a decrease in your annual premium.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Named Driver Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Risk Involved While Training is Fuelling the Market Growth

- Increasing Awareness About the Named Driver Insurance



Market Trend

- Introduction of Technology in Insurance Processing



Restraints

- High Costs Associated with Addition of Inexperienced Driver



Opportunities

- Increasing Number of Accidental Cases

- Growing Number of Sales Channels for Insurance



Challenges

- Stiff Competition Among the Major Players



The Global Named Driver Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Coverages (Personal accident cover, Courtesy car, Breakdown cover, Multi car cover, Others), Level of cover (Third party, Fully comprehensive), End user (Experienced driver, Inexperienced driver), Distribution channel (Insurance brokers, Insurance company, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Named Driver Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Named Driver Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Named Driver Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Named Driver Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Named Driver Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Named Driver Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



