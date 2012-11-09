Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Namely Newborns announces 15% off sale pre-holiday sale before the Christmas season begins. Shortly after Thanksgiving begins the holiday sale mania that occurs annually. Now is the best time to purchase items so that one can avoid the madness called Christmas shopping. Namely Newborns is a baby products company that features personalized baby blankets. Parents enjoy personalized baby blankets as they feature their child’s name onto it. These Namely Newborns products can also provide birth information such as date of birth, height, weight and length of the child. Here is some information about one of the Namely Newborns products:



“With so many choices on what to give baby for a baby shower, why not choose a baby gift set that includes the best of all baby gifts? Our gift sets include must-haves like baby blankets, hooded towels and baby pillows, which you can personalize to make the gift unique. Contact us if you would like your gift set in one of our beautiful baskets.



Gift sets are particularly appealing, as they come with products that all match each other in terms of design and are customizable. The items come with Bearington Bear, Little Giraffe and other fun designs. Namely Newborns has the largest variety of products that allows visitors to browse, compare and shop the best baby gift sets available. These products also come inc completely organic material.”



Save 15% by using the code turkey before purchasing one of Namely Newborns personalized baby blankets. This offer expires November 23rd of this year, so taken advantage of this great opportunity before holiday shopping begins.