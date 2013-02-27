Namely Newborns Introduced Four New 'Angel Dear' Hooded Towels

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Namely Newborns, a small business specializing in handcrafted and personalized baby products, is introducing a new line of Personalized Baby Towels specially designed for the safety and comfort of infants. The 4 new “angel dear” towels reflect the company’s explicit commitment to high-quality goods. As the product description attests:



“Drying your baby with a towel can be a struggle due to the child’s shape and movement. Typically regular towels are too big and dry rags are way too small for your child. Another complication is covering the baby’s head with the towel so that the child can stay warm post shower. With the structure of a towel, there is a lot of difficult with drying the baby’s head while drying the rest of their body. As your child grows up, it gets easier as the child can dry him or herself along with being big enough for the towel. In the meantime Namely Newborns provides towels that are specifically for babies. These towels are hooded so that the child’s head is covered while the rest of the body is being dried. Hooded towels also make it easier for parents to hold onto the child after the shower. Young children are very delicate, so anything that can make holding them easier is huge”



In addition to this new line of baby towels, Namely Newborns offers a wide and growing selection other Personalized Baby Gifts. The array of items includes blankets, towels, burp cloths, travel wipe cases, and more. Buyers can also choose from gift sets that include multiple personalized products.



About Namely Newborns

Since 2003, the company had provided high-quality baby accessories that are built and designed by independent artisans and craftsman from across the United States. Its diverse product line ranges from quilts and pillows, to toys and car seat covers. One of its more reputable items is Personalized Baby Blankets, which come in a wide variety of colors, patterns, and designs. Consumers can choose between knitted, fleece, and cotton blankets, and have the option of embroidering initials or names.



The company also gives a quarter of its profits to charitable causes for children. It was founded nine years ago by Roz Stuzin and Denise Glasser, two grandmothers who desired baby products that were both customizable and of good quality. As their company website notes:



“Namely Newborns was founded with two principles in mind: quality craftsmanship and uniqueness. Our goal is to offer the finest quality products with a personal stamp. All the very best in baby gear available in a range of color options, embroidery details and your baby’s name – making it truly one-of-a-kind.”