Namely Newborns Introduces Personalize Gifts for Moms

"With so many choices on what to give baby for a baby shower, why not include a gift for the new Mom Our Mothers gift include must-haves like adult size throws that are the same fabric as baby blankets to curl up in, cozy bathrobes, towel wraps and cosmetic cases which you can personalize to make the gift unique. Contact us if you would like your gift in one of our beautiful cellophane wrapped baskets.



Gift for Moms can be for Valentine Day, Mothers Day, a birthday or just a special way of saving I Love You. Namely Newborns has unique personalized gifts for Mom like hand knitted monogrammed golf club covers and monogrammed coasters.



We take pride in the quality of our products and know that babies and their mothers develop a special connection with these unique personalized gifts. That is why all of our gifts are made with baby safe material and come in a variety of soft and gentle fabrics."



Since 2003, the company had provided high-quality baby accessories that are built and designed by independent artisans and craftsman from across the United States. Its diverse product line ranges from quilts and pillows, to toys and car seat covers. One of its more reputable items is Personalized Baby Blankets, which come in a wide variety of colors, patterns, and designs. Consumers can choose between knitted, fleece, and cotton blankets, and have the option of embroidering initials or names.



The company also gives a quarter of its profits to charitable causes for children. It was founded nine years ago by Roz Stuzin and Denise Glasser, two grandmothers who desired baby products that were both customizable and of good quality. As their company website notes:



“Namely Newborns was founded with two principles in mind: quality craftsmanship and uniqueness. Our goal is to offer the finest quality products with a personal stamp. All the very best in baby gear available in a range of color options, embroidery details and your baby’s name – making it truly one-of-a-kind.”



About Namely Newborns

